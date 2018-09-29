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Tech Trust Fuels Antifa Threats Towards Americans
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505 views • September 29, 2018
PJ Media has done excellent work documenting the avalanche of anti American lunacy. In May, A Los Angeles Red Guards Antifa Group hung a Trump effigy and boasted online that the time had come for revolutionary violence.
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