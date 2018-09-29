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The Power of Satan Shows its True Face!
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31 views • September 29, 2018
If you have been listening to Republic Broadcasting Network (RBN) tonight, Sept 28, 2018, You have been Introduced to the Master who has made you all Slaves. Is it Alive, or just a Mechanical Invention which has made you doubt yourselves. You have just seen the face of the Master who has made you slaves and it ain't Pretty.
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