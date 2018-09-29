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Psalm 91 Generation Introduction
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14 views • September 29, 2018
Join us as we search the Scriptures and peel back the layers of tradition. What we hope to do is re-ignite a desire for His word by re-examining our bibles and putting things into their proper context. What is God's will? What is His purpose? And how do I fit into that plan? Stick around and join us as we put the pieces together that will help answer these, and many other questions, that you might have.
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