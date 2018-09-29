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What If I Could Prove Aliens Are On The Moon?..
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91 views • September 29, 2018
What If I Could Prove Aliens Are On The Moon?.. 4K UHD
Alien Hunter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPLFBzgrhwVsHQjGqGl-vVQ
Published on Aug 31, 2018
Please share Hunters.
Sponsors update; ordered more prints and will post them out to the addresses I have @ paypal in the next few days, hope you enjoy them. Thanks again for all the help X. Now as a wonderful sponsor sent even more $$$ my way, I bought a professional microphone and just might have a chat with you all very soon..
Alien Hunter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPLFBzgrhwVsHQjGqGl-vVQ
Published on Aug 31, 2018
Please share Hunters.
Sponsors update; ordered more prints and will post them out to the addresses I have @ paypal in the next few days, hope you enjoy them. Thanks again for all the help X. Now as a wonderful sponsor sent even more $$$ my way, I bought a professional microphone and just might have a chat with you all very soon..
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