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What If I Could Prove Aliens Are On The Moon?..
Beyondtheicea
Beyondtheicea
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91 views • September 29, 2018
What If I Could Prove Aliens Are On The Moon?.. 4K UHD
Alien Hunter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPLFBzgrhwVsHQjGqGl-vVQ
Published on Aug 31, 2018
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Sponsors update; ordered more prints and will post them out to the addresses I have @ paypal in the next few days, hope you enjoy them. Thanks again for all the help X. Now as a wonderful sponsor sent even more $$$ my way, I bought a professional microphone and just might have a chat with you all very soon..
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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