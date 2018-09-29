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Media Writes Fake News About Us, We Have Had Enough.
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24 views • September 29, 2018
We are under attack from fake news and media. They are calling us white supremacists and nazis which is so far from the truth. We had a black speaker and 2 hispanic speakers at our rally. We are tired of being lied about and it needs to be known. We are not hateful people, we held a rally against censorship. There are multiple articles shared around the web that are full of lies about who we really are.
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