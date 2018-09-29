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here's some clips from a classic documentary by ken burns. take it with a grain of salt. best propaganda money can buy, brought to you by the Rockefellers. despite his corruption, he was fighting the swamp back in the first half of the 20th century. the problems remain the same.
i appeal to those who can to help my work. by a book: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/j_beverly_greene