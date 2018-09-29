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NOWHERE TO HIDE!
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1020 views • September 29, 2018
If AMERICA - the IDEA - FAILS, THERE WILL BE NOWHERE TO HIDE! This video was produced in 2012 and first posted to YouTube. On 6/7/2019, the enemies of the freedom of speech enshrined in the First Amendment removed it along with the over 200 other videos there and suspended my account. The destruction of the Constitution and America - the IDEA - will continue until we demand that it stop.
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