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JEFFERSON ON CITIES & WHY THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE IS VITAL TO YOUR FREEDOM!
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120 views • September 29, 2018
WHY THE FOUNDERS PROVIDED THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE & WHY THE DEMOCRAT LEFT (but I repeat myself) WANT TO SCRAP IT! IF THEY SUCCEED, THE AMERICA THOSE 56 MEN TRIED TO LEAVE US IS OVER!
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