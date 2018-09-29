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What TSA Does When They Catch You with Cannabis: Good Morning Liberty 09-28-18
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34 views • September 29, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses just what the TSA does with passengers trying to sneak personal amounts of weed onto flights. Plus the news that Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) just updated their policy about how airport police will handle TSA and passengers trying to do just that.
SHOW LINKS HERE:
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/what-tsa-does-when-they-catch-you-with-cannabis-good-morning-liberty-09-28-18/
SHOW LINKS HERE:
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/09/what-tsa-does-when-they-catch-you-with-cannabis-good-morning-liberty-09-28-18/
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