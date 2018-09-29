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David Murry Podcast 54 Understanding And Co-operating With Prophecy (092818)
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What is the difference between Conditional Prophecy and Unconditional Prophecy?
Many Christians don't even realize scripture talks about these differences. In order to agree with His revelation we must first understand what we are to agree with, and THEN cooperate with His word. Let's find out how!
Dwmurry.com
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1902/understanding-operating-prophecy-092818#ixzz5SRuoubsJ
Many Christians don't even realize scripture talks about these differences. In order to agree with His revelation we must first understand what we are to agree with, and THEN cooperate with His word. Let's find out how!
Dwmurry.com
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1902/understanding-operating-prophecy-092818#ixzz5SRuoubsJ
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