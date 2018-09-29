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Remember when doctors told us FAT was bad for our health?
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72 views • September 29, 2018
Back in the 1990s, doctors told us that all fat was BAD for our health, while pushing everybody to eat unlimited sugar because "sugar doesn't make you fat," we were told.

Learn more at http://NaturalNews.com


Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: http://shop.real.video

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doctorssugarhealthy fatsfat-freefrozen yogurtjerry seinfeldnutritional ignorancenutritional illiteracynutritional medicine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy