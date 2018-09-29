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Full Show - Republicans Cave To Democrat Bullying, Delay Kavanaugh Vote - 09/28/2018
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661 views • September 29, 2018
The Senate Judiciary Committee will decide whether to move forward with Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. The prosecutor brought in by Senators said she wouldn't press charges against the nominee after hearing his testimony as well as that of his accuser. We look into all angles surrounding the Supreme Court battle and explain what's really going on. Tune in!
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