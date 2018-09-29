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Close Up 14 inch footage of the Moon's Surface Detail
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64 views • September 29, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 27, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod _ Incompetech.com
Welcome and thanks for Subscribing everyone.Close up footage of constructed areas and very colourful areas of the moon.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 27, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod _ Incompetech.com
Welcome and thanks for Subscribing everyone.Close up footage of constructed areas and very colourful areas of the moon.
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