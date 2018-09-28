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Democrats Pull Off Heist Of Truth & Reality While Destroying The True Pain Of Survivors
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2157 views • September 28, 2018
Owen Shroyer congratulates the Democrats for destroying the pain of actual survivors of sexual assault by the delay of the Senate’s vote on Brett Kavanaugh.
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