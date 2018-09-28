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'The Trump Prophecy' Hits Theaters October 2nd and 4th
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46 views • September 28, 2018
Most of America was amazed on November 8, 2016. That's when Donald J. Trump was elected President, despite the predictions of the mainstream media. But Mark Taylor was not surprised. He foresaw the upset over five years earlier.
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