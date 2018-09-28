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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre Episode 9: Freaky Flying Terrors
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2 views • September 28, 2018
Join your host horror author, King of Splatter Punk, and internet personality William Pattison for the ninth episode of Bloodbath Theatre. This time he will be thrilling you with another double feature of the horror classics: The Vulture and The Giant Claw. Also be ready for the final installment of Bambi Meets Godzilla as well as this month’s Criswell Predicts.
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