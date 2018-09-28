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Everyone Needs To Call Lindsey Graham And Thank Him
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241 views • September 28, 2018
Owen Shroyer calls upon Infowarriors everywhere to personally reach out to Senator Lindsey Graham's office to thank him for courageously standing up for Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his hearing about an alleged, 30-year-old sexual assault.
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