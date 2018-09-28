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The War Of Chess Continues And Trump Must Castle Now!
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1047 views • September 28, 2018
There is a move in the game of Chess where you simultaneously move your king and one of your rooks called “castling”. Alex and Owen discuss how president Trump could swap out Kavanaugh for Judge Amy Coney Barrett as SCOTUS nominee and defeat the Democrats at their own game.
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