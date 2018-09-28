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Buy A Dog ~ Sell A Hog example sample from 2009
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20 views • September 28, 2018
Segment of "Buy A Dog ~ Sell A Hog" live interactive show. started in 1989 ? by 1995 on TV10 Morehead, (was also on W06BC for Owingsville Ky/ Mt. Sterling, Morehead. This is what the Station is locally known for, other public affairs, & events are presented, from parades, to civic events, like flag day, PSA & Obituary segments, Country/Americana music Video, WEATHER information &segments of news video. Local/culturally relevant. "Serving the public interest more than many FULL POWER stations"
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