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VIDEO: Lindsey Graham Calls Out Kavanaugh Hearing As “Unethical Sham”
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775 views • September 28, 2018
Linsey Graham lashed out at Senate Democrats with righteous indignation for the “most unethical sham” since he’s been in politics. Alex Jones and David Knight discuss the moment that proves at least one Republican in Washington DC still has a spine.
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