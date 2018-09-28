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Bandwidth Bandits Telephone issues Ghost Calls from Glitches?
TV 10 Morehead
TV 10 Morehead
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35 views • September 28, 2018
Started to mention in this in the 2017 R.D.line lock up audio-video, got distracted: Was recording a Frid. PM March of 2009 Buy A Dog~Sell A Hog as show ends fax rings about 7x, should answer on 3rd, but these were different so I cut back in to DAVID AND LISA movie " a 2009 rant which included lots of guesses, camera stops after a few minutes but you get the idea THOUSANDS of hours of this since 1997 , This Video, I posted out on ABC ; NBC net Affiliates Prod. and NEWS FTP folders over U.S. never got 1 call asking about it, and not charged for spamming it as a 2010 teen for similar thing called "Graffiti", youngster went to jail from VA, Perhaps, 'THEY" do not want this in court evidence of a vast spying and or Harassment Blackmail network?
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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