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Bandwidth Bandits Telephone issues Ghost Calls from Glitches?
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35 views • September 28, 2018
Started to mention in this in the 2017 R.D.line lock up audio-video, got distracted: Was recording a Frid. PM March of 2009 Buy A Dog~Sell A Hog as show ends fax rings about 7x, should answer on 3rd, but these were different so I cut back in to DAVID AND LISA movie " a 2009 rant which included lots of guesses, camera stops after a few minutes but you get the idea THOUSANDS of hours of this since 1997 , This Video, I posted out on ABC ; NBC net Affiliates Prod. and NEWS FTP folders over U.S. never got 1 call asking about it, and not charged for spamming it as a 2010 teen for similar thing called "Graffiti", youngster went to jail from VA, Perhaps, 'THEY" do not want this in court evidence of a vast spying and or Harassment Blackmail network?
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