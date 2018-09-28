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Weaponized Weather
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30 views • September 28, 2018
Back in the 60's President, Kennedy talked about weather manipulation. What we are seeing now makes me wonder how much did he really know. I would love to be able to go back in time and pick his brain before it was blown everywhere.
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