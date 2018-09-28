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Rolerblading the Grey Silo Trail with Roller Derby Elita Alpha Inline Skates
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8 views • September 28, 2018
In this video I test out my brand new rollerblades by Roller Derby on one of my favorite trails in Kitchener Ontario Canada that runs through Grey Silo Golf Course.
Roller Derby Elite Alpha 125mm 3-Wheel Inline Skate:
https://amzn.to/2QcgDHc
֎Donate
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
֎Red Light Therapy
https://endalldisease.com/store
֎Books I've Written:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Roller Derby Elite Alpha 125mm 3-Wheel Inline Skate:
https://amzn.to/2QcgDHc
֎Donate
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
֎Red Light Therapy
https://endalldisease.com/store
֎Books I've Written:
https://endalldisease.com/books
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