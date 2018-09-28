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Amightywind Prophecy - It's Only A Matter of Time
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13 views • September 28, 2018
YAHUSHUA (Jesus) already knows who HIS bride is and who is not. HE loves all HIS children and is calling us into a deeper obedient relationship with HIM.
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