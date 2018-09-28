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Full Show- Kavanaugh Hearings Expose Liberal Insanity And Deep State Lies
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26 views • September 28, 2018
On today's broadcast David covers A new report released by Republicans in the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform shows that no matter how much we hate the TSA, the employees of the agency may loathe it even more. The report describes the TSA as a "toxic" and "abysmal" workplace environment where the culture allows the misconduct of senior officials to go unpunished and where whistleblowers are faced with either retaliation or involuntarily reassignment to other locations.
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