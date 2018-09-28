© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Christine Blasey Ford Being Controlled By The CIA?
Follow
0
Share
Report
3166 views • September 28, 2018
Alex Jones and David Knight break down reports that suggest Christine Blasey Ford's family is deeply connected to the CIA and may in fact be gears in the massive machine known as the deep state.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.