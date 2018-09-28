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Ted Cruz: Accusations Against Brett Kavanaugh Are Ludicrous
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621 views • September 28, 2018
Ted Cruz responds to the Kavanaugh accusations and breaks down how these allegations have basically ruined Kavanaugh’s life. The democrats don’t seem to care about that as they try to regain power by any means necessary.
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