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Surgery: The Ultimate Placebo Interview | Dr. Ian Harris
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58 views • September 28, 2018
Pick up a copy of Surgery: The Ultimate Placebo: http://amzn.to/2DKgTM0
In this video I interview author of the bestselling book Surgery: The Ultimate Placebo to find out which surgeries are effective and which are no better than placebo and ultimately a waste of time, energy, money and life.
In this video I interview author of the bestselling book Surgery: The Ultimate Placebo to find out which surgeries are effective and which are no better than placebo and ultimately a waste of time, energy, money and life.
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