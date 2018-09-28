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DEA & Big Pharma Working To Control Growing Marijuana Market
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31 views • September 28, 2018
The agency announced Thursday that drugs including “finished dosage formulations” of CBD with THC below 0.1% will be considered Schedule 5 drugs, as long as the medications have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
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