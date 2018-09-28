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How Eating Meat can REGENERATE the Environment | Lierre Keith
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9 views • September 28, 2018
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Propaganda by the agricultural industries has many convinced that eating vegetables can save the world. The reality is, the only food system that can be both sustainable even regenerative to our environment is one involving perennial plants, and the rumen animals that eat them.
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Propaganda by the agricultural industries has many convinced that eating vegetables can save the world. The reality is, the only food system that can be both sustainable even regenerative to our environment is one involving perennial plants, and the rumen animals that eat them.
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