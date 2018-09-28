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Health - The Great Culling - Truth about Water - Full Documentary HD
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162 views • September 28, 2018
Health - The Great Culling - Truth about Water - Full Documentary HD
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
This video deals mostly with Fluoride instead of the Rx Drugs and other Toxins
Water is just one method of extermination along with GMO's, Vaccines,
Palm / Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Oils etc. Chemicals in Processed Foods.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
This video deals mostly with Fluoride instead of the Rx Drugs and other Toxins
Water is just one method of extermination along with GMO's, Vaccines,
Palm / Palm Kernel Oil, Vegetable Oils etc. Chemicals in Processed Foods.
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