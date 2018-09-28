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Judge Kavenaugh Changed American Culture for Good
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6 views • September 28, 2018
WildNews.us – The Senate Judiciary Committee just voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate vote. He has changed the American culture yesterday. He kicked the Democrat Nazis where it hurts the most – he removed them from the moral high ground. They didn’t blink, he beat them into a mental KO. He gave all Patriots a blue print of how to deal with the self-righteous lefties. He didn’t give in, didn’t play their retarded game, and made them look like little conniving cowards --
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