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False Accusations Common On The Left But Americans Must Follow The Facts
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114 views • September 28, 2018
Alex points out that quite often accusations of “racism”, “bigotry”, and “misogyny” are made falsely by the radical left. With the Supreme Court on the line, it’s time for America to follow the facts.
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