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Dr Jordan Peterson MYTH busted: "Sugar is Poison", Carbohydrates as an essential nutrient
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64 views • September 28, 2018
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I love Jordan Peterson, except the hypocracy I sometimes see from him. If you're going to insist so strongly that people tell the truth, which I completely agree with, at least admit when something you're saying may or may not be true.
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I love Jordan Peterson, except the hypocracy I sometimes see from him. If you're going to insist so strongly that people tell the truth, which I completely agree with, at least admit when something you're saying may or may not be true.
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