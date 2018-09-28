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Meet Shane: Stargate Repair and Daily Life on a Peace-Keeping Starship - November 15, 2016
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17 views • September 28, 2018
**We apologize for the poor audio quality of this recording**
In this ground-breaking interview, Alexandra introduces Shane, a galactic council diplomat and stargate-repair engineer. Shane responded to Alexandra's call for Ambassadors and Guardians, especially those working out of the limelight, to make contact at Galactic Connection. Read more https://galacticconnection.com/meet-shane-stargate-repair-and-daily-life-on-a-peace-keeping-starship-november-15-2016/
In this ground-breaking interview, Alexandra introduces Shane, a galactic council diplomat and stargate-repair engineer. Shane responded to Alexandra's call for Ambassadors and Guardians, especially those working out of the limelight, to make contact at Galactic Connection. Read more https://galacticconnection.com/meet-shane-stargate-repair-and-daily-life-on-a-peace-keeping-starship-november-15-2016/
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