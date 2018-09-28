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Leftists Have Radicalized The Democratic Party To Dominate America
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1344 views • September 28, 2018
Alex breaks down the radicalization of the Democratic party. They use ANTIFA as their “street thugs” while Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Michael Moore, and George Soros lead the party as far left as possible. Ted Cruz responds to the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.
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