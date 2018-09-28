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🔴TIME IS RUNNING OUT❗ CHOOSE THIS DAY WHICH GOD YOU SERVE❗ [2018 Video]
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13 views • September 28, 2018
After having shed HIS blood, and having nails driven into HIS hands and feet, there is one thing GOD YAHUSHUA (God Jesus) demands in return: That we repent & receive HIM as Lord & Savior.
Choose ye this day which God you will serve.
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Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Choose ye this day which God you will serve.
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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