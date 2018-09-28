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Dems Smear Kavanaugh While Ignoring Their Own Scandals
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135 views • September 28, 2018
The democrats put on quite a show at a committee vote this morning on Brett Kavanaugh continuing to accuse him of unsubstantiated accusations while ignoring corruption on their own side.
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