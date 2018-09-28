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TECHistory ... 2018 ... Nuclear fear scam : Watch a Scientist EAT uranium.
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16 views • September 28, 2018
So fukushima was a hoax , yet american news stations are not allowed to report on it , except every station at once that shows the rebuilt nuclear reactors that had melted down , now brand new state of the art immaculate reconstruction , except , the live feed cameras still show the shit in ruins , is this quadruple reverse psyhcology for that genuinely highly attentive usa captive audience , who believed that a hunk of aluminum that a goose will knock outta the sky ,
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