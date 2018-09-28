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Stinchfield | Dana Loesch: More Women Conceal Carrying - 11/30/17
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6 views • September 28, 2018
“You are your own first responder. Your self-defense is ultimately falls to you and you alone first.” Dana Loesch talks about why more women—including celebrities—are taking their safety into their own hands.
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