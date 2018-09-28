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Dan Bongino Tells Fresno Professor Randa Jarrar to Seek Psychological Help
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7 views • September 28, 2018
"Our first Canky goes to Randa ... Randa, someone close to you needs to stage an intervention. You seriously need psychological help." Dan Bongino gives a Canky to the worst person of the week, Fresno Professor Randa Jarrar, who took to Twitter last night to spew vile, hateful lies and rhetoric about Former First Lady Barbara Bush.
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