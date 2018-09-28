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Giant Obelisk Found on Ocean Floor
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4933 views • September 28, 2018
What can I say except...I found the biggest needle in the haystack..ever! It is my opinion that this structure is an obelisk probably with hieroglyphs carved into it but of course we cant see them. Our ocean floors are covered with huge structures that were built by the highly advanced Nefilim Giants that roamed our Earth many thousands of years ago.
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