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Hillary Says Kavanaugh, Trump Supporters Will Bring Back Slavery
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385 views • September 28, 2018
"Slavery? You think a man committed to freedom and the rights of all individuals wants slavery returned to America? That's what Hillary Clinton is saying. Except she used the term 'they'—'they want to turn the clock back to the 1850s.' By using 'they,' she means all of you—all of you racist deplorables." —Grant Stinchfield
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