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The Ebony Project - Sustainable Tropical Woods
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87 views • September 28, 2018
Planting Ebony trees in Cameroon Africa, Koa in Hawaii, Mahogany and other tropical woods in Fiji and other countries, is what Bob Taylor does. Not only for the local people and their economy, but for a future supply of the best woods to make his guitars.
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