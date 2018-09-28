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GENESIS Translated - Jordan Maxwell
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133 views • September 28, 2018
All materials presented in my videos are for nonprofit, educational purposes ONLY and therefore are usable under the
(Fair Use Copyright Act Of 1967)
United States Law: Sections 17 U.S.C. § 106 and 17 U.S.C. § 106A
(Fair Use Copyright Act Of 1967)
United States Law: Sections 17 U.S.C. § 106 and 17 U.S.C. § 106A
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