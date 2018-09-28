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BLM Ferguson Roundtable - E. Michael Jones, Pastor Mario Sims and Peter Helland
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26 views • September 28, 2018
Talk show host Peter Helland is joined by guests Dr E. Michael Jones and Pastor Mario Sims to discuss the connection between American First Movement, Charles Lindberg, Phyllis Schlafly, Black Lives Matter, and the Jewish/black Alliance.
This is why a race war will never occur. We The People are all one race - humanity
This is why a race war will never occur. We The People are all one race - humanity
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