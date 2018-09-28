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Pass the Salt Live - How to Win Against Millenials / American Survival Wholesale 9-28-2018
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15 views • September 28, 2018
Today’s show featured instruction on winning the argument with millenials. The second half of the show is about preparing for disasters.Chance, at American Survival Wholesale, spoke about ways to be prepared for natural disasters and apocalyptic events. For more information, email Chance: [email protected]
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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