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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Gaming Update | Social Media Activist Infiltration
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9 views • September 28, 2018
In today's Friday Vlog we're touching on some gaming news and the infiltration of Social Justice Warriors along with Activist who are using the internet as a captive audience to inject their ideology, philosophy, and worldview. These activist are a small group attempting to appear larger than they really are.
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