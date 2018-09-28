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I, a Living Christ am the Greatest Threat to Organized Satanic Humanity -- VIDEO
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7 views • September 28, 2018
A Living Christ engages in Truth. Not scientific Intellectual speculation, or Rigid Religious Beliefs, sustainable through superstitious, mythological, tradition through the passage of Storytelling Legends passed on from generation to generation, throughout the illusion of man's authoritatively indoctrinated history. You will be Shocked. You will Be Angered. But if you persist to the End, You will be Spiritually Liberated.
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