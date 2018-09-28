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Ancient Buried City at 12,250 ft
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1110 views • September 28, 2018
Welcome to Esoteric Archaeology where we will explore the most shocking ancient megaliths on earth that are hidden in plain sight...and cloaked at the same time. Earth was the Land of the Giants...and other highly advanced races of extraterrestrials whom colonized our planet earth thousands and even millions of years ago. There is only one way to discover ancient alien evidence....Google Earth!
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